Beilharz, Cheryl



Cheryl Beilharz lost her battle with cancer (3/6/1959-04/19/2025)



She is a graduate of Wilbur Wright HS, Sinclair CC, Wilmington College and Strayer University. She is retired US Army Reserve. She is preceded in death by her father Gene, brothers Alan and Tom, sister Lora. She is survived by her mother Eleanor, sisters Vicki Kreitzer and Lisa Beilharz, brothers Dennis and Joe. She has so many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nephews to list. And hundreds of cousins, a multitude of friends. All that knew her will feel the loss, but life goes on! Keep making memories. No services scheduled, enjoy life and make your life as memorable as hers!



Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport is serving the Beilharz family.



