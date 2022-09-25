BEISER, Wilbur C.



Age 87, of Wayne Township, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Wilbur was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 5, 1934, to Clayton Beiser and Nellie (Beatty) Beiser. On February 2, 1957, in LaGrange, Georgia, he married Juanita Pickard, and they were married for 61 years. Wilbur enlisted into the United States Army, and upon returning home farmed for the next 65 years. He was a member of the Middletown Sportsmen's club and enjoyed shooting sporting clays.



Wilbur is survived by his four children: Larry (Linda) Beiser, Tim Beiser, Alesia (Randy) Beckett, and Nicholas (Jill) Beiser; six grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Jones, Amanda Beiser, Laney (Matt) Thorn, Eden Beiser, Suzanne (Austin) Gore, and Nicholas John Beiser; seven great-grandchildren, Ava, Braden, Mason, Hadleigh, Mia, Will, and David; one sister-in-law, Jeri Beiser; and numerous other relatives and friends. Wilbur was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Beiser; his parents; one brother, Charles Beiser; and one daughter, Lesia Faye Beiser.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Miltonville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Jacksonburg United Methodist Church. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

