X
Dark Mode Toggle

BELL, ChaRyia

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BELL, ChaRyia LeeAnn

Age 12, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 23, 2023, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HOUGHTLING, John
2
ESSELMAN, John
3
SMITH, Katherine
4
COFFY, Barbara
5
Shannon, Dellius Loyd
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top