BELL, Claudia Darlene



Age 70 of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was preceded in death by her mother Ella Patterson, father Claude Bell, and brother Cordell Patterson. She is survived by all her friends at RHA. Claudia had participated in the Special Olympics. She had worked for Monco in Dayton and was a resident of Springmill for 44 years. Special thanks to Resident Home Association, Stillwater, and Cross Roads Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Woodland Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton. Visitation will held from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., on Monday, January 9 at woodland Mausoleum.



