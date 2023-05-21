X

BELL (STOKLEY), CORA SUE

BELL, Cora Sue, age 85, of Franklin, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for 2 ½ weeks. Cora was born November 28, 1937 in Middletown and lived in this area all her life. Cora was a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church of Carlisle and a member of the Christian Women's Club. She was a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed writing religious themed short stories. Preceding her in death were her parents, French and Viola (Foley) Stokley; her husband, Robert W. Bell in 2014; her daughter Tracy "Cate" Bell in 2022; and two brothers, Ronnie and Eddie Stokley. She is survived by three children, Tom (Shelly) Bell, Karin Bell, and Michael Bell (fiancée Carrie); four grandchildren, Victoria Roy, Scot Bell, Lauren Bell and Jack Bell; one sister, Kathy Boles; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Graveside services will be Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodside Cemetery, Section 22, with Pastor Larry Lambes officiating. Interment will follow. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

