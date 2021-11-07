BELL, Corine

BELL (Robinson), Corine



Age 90, passed away October 21, 2021, at the Winfield of Middletown.



Corine was born in Hazel Green, KY, to Virgil and Molly Robinson on December 5, 1930.



She graduated from Hazel Green Academy in 1949 and Berea College (Berea, KY) in 1953 with a degree in teaching.



Corine taught elementary school in Middletown for several years during the 1950's and 1960's, including several years at Springhill Elementary School.



She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Harry H. Bell, Jr., her daughter Kathryn Lynn Choquette, and her son in law, Michael J. Choquette. Corine was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Molly Robinson, son John V. Bell, brothers Herb, Robert, and Jack Robinson, and sisters Mae Fugate, Callie Hughes and Helen Duffee, as well as several



nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank all of the Hospice nurses from both Otterbein of Middletown and Hospice of Middletown for their help in caring for Corine.



We would also like to thank the nurses and staff of Otterbein of Middletown and Winfield of Middletown for their



exceptional care and generosity during this difficult time.



Private services were held for the family.

