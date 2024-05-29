Bell, Jason R.



Jason Roger Bell, 53, a resident of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2024. Jason was born in California to Roger and Carolyn Bell. He is survived by his wife and high-school sweetheart Tionna Bell (Spaulding/Leach) and his devoted mother Carolyn Thompson (Harold Jewett). He was preceded in death by his father Roger V. Bell and brother Ralph Q. Bell. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at East Dayton Baptist Church,1380 Spaulding Road, Dayton, Ohio, 45432.



