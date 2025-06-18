Bell, Mary

Bell (Procaccino), Mary Ann



Mary Ann Bell age 101 passed away Saturday June 14, 2025. She was born in Bisaccia, Italy on April 7, 1924 the daughter of Salvatore and Maria (Piccolella) Procaccino. On August 5, 1946 in St. Mary Church, she married Ralph F. Bell and he preceded her in death on November 7, 2007. Mary Was member of Sacred Heart Church.



Survivors include four sons, Anthony M. Bellissimo, Sam Bellissimo, Ralph Bell Jr. and Jim Bellissimo; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; a brother, Anthony Procaccino.



Besides her husband, She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Procaccino; a sister, Antoinette Capozzi.



The family will receive friends from 10:00am-10:30am Thursday June 19, 2025 in the Sacred Heart Church Narthex. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30am Thursday in Sacred Heart Church 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, Ohio 45014. A more comprehensive obituary and register book can be found at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





