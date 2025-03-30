Bell, Ranette Wahl



After a nine-year battle with cancer, Ranette Wahl Bell is at rest. She passed peacefully on March 24, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. Ranette was born in 1955, in Denver, Colorado, to Dr. William Wahl and Ethelyn (Fultz) Wahl. She was raised in Cheyenne, Wyoming, graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Northern Colorado in 1977, and married Tom Bell in 1978. Tom and Ranette had the opportunity to live across the country and around the world. Ranette quickly made each new location feel like home. She was a caring teacher who impacted the lives of her students. Ranette was an avid reader and talented quilter, and she enjoyed using her talents to support various causes related to education and healthcare. Ranette's true joy in life was her family, and she especially adored doting on her four grandchildren. "Camp Annay" was a particularly beloved activity, where she shared her passion for baking, crafts, sewing, ice cream, and adventures. Her essence will live on through the lives of those she loved most. Ranette was predeceased by her parents and her son, Stephen. She is survived by her husband, daughter Kim (Eric) Lally, son Michael W. (Heather) Bell, and grandchildren, as well as her siblings Dr. Brent (Fran) Wahl and Jennifer (Larry) Kehl. Services and a private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ranette's name to the Dayton Children's Hospital or the Greene County Library. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



