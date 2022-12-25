BELL, Susan L.
Age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. A walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Virtual streaming link available and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
