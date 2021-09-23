dayton-daily-news logo
BELLOWS, Ronald

BELLOWS, Ronald Lloyd

Age 74, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021, at Springfield Masonic Community. Ron was a MSgt with the U.S. Air Force retiring after 24 years of service. He was a member of the Gospel Service at WPAFB, American

Legion Post #776, Ed Duggar, Jr. Military Lodge #123 (PHA), Miami Consistory #26, Lincoln Chapter #2, and Akbar Temple #41. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Curtis and Mittie Mae Bellows, and brothers, James Curtis Jr. and Bruce. Ron is survived by his

loving wife, Vanetta L.; daughters, Rhonda (Gary) Dowdell of GA, Victoria Bellows of Huber Heights; son Michael (Kristie) Pennington, Jr. of VA; sisters, Vernae (Ron) Fitzpatrick, Valerie Lynn, Venida Holbrook, Valcita Bey; brothers, Terrence and Jeffrey Bellows; grandchildren, Michelle Bellows, Mekhi Pennington, Karson Pennington, Skylar Dowdell, Jaylon Dowdell; many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, Sep 25, 2021, at New Seasons Ministry, 5711 Shull Road. Interment Arlington National Cemetery. The

family will receive friends at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Friday from 5-8 PM with Masonic services beginning at 6:30 PM.

