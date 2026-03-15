Benjamin Thompson

Thompson, Benjamin "Benny"



Age 80 of Dayton departed this life Feb. 25, 2026. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Meghan McCreary (Jacarr); grandsons, Miles and Rhys McCreary; brother, Douglas B. Thompson (Darla) along with other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life 11 AM, Sat., March 21, 2026 at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike. Visitation begins at 10 AM. HHRoberts.com



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