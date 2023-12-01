Benkert, Shirley Mary



SHIRLEY MARY BENKERT, 94, of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village on Monday evening, November 27, 2023. She was born in Yonkers, New York on October 30, 1929, the daughter of the late Orla and Anna (Greig) Agenbroad. Shirley loved to read, working crossword puzzles and playing Bingo. Always family oriented, Shirley loved to host large family gatherings. She is survived by her children, Diana (Tom) Seiler, Karen Benkert, Sharon (Jerry) Neher, and Nancy Rakestraw-Behnken; nine grandchildren and spouses, Greg (Marci Etter) Thomas, Juli (Kyle) Springer, Brittany Buroker, Melissa (Josh) Lyons, Branden Webb, Tracy (Joe) Hicks Little, Stephanie (Lindsey) Dabe, Ryan Rakestraw and Dustin (Amber) Rakestraw; ten great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and five step-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Beverly (Robert) Keiser and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Benkert; son, Donald Michael Benkert; brother, Orla "Sonny" Agenbroad; and sister, Delores Dye. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com