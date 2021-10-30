BENNER, Jill Marie



Age 56, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. She was born October 22, 1965, in Bay City, Michigan, the daughter of Norman and Janenne



(Garrison) MacKenzie. Jill was an avid reader and a member of the Trenton Moose Lodge.



She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Benner. Jill is survived by her parents;



husband of 37 years, Michael Benner; son, Andrew (Colleen) Benner; daughter, Ashley (Henry) Knapp; grandchildren, Luke, Angel, Henry, Ashton, Alexia, Alayna and Carmine; siblings, Scott MacKenzie, Renee (Pat) McEvoy and Kimberlee Mackenzie.



Visitation will be 11:00 am-12:00 pm on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

