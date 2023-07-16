Bennett, Argie



Argie M. Bennett, age 90, was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia and fell asleep in the Lord on Sunday, July 9th, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee.



She was the eldest child of Constantine (Morphis) and Theano (Evangelinos) Murphy. She was a long time resident in the Dayton, Ohio area, serving as an educator and school psychologist for many years.



She attended West Virginia University, and was a graduate of Wright State University, where she also received a post-graduate degree.



She was a caring mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed her long retirement, travelling with friends and family around the country, and going on golf vacations to Florida and Hilton Head with her husband Paul. She was an avid reader, golfer, loved to knit and to play bridge.



She relocated to Memphis the last couple of years, to spend more time with family, especially her great grandchildren.



She is survived by her daughter Constance (Chris) Apalodimas, son Paul Batlas, sister Harriet Pansing, granddaughter Leah Apalodimas Horvath (Andrew), three great grandchildren (Michael, Anastasia, Constantine), and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, and her parents, Constantine and Theano.



Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, July 9, 2023 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 573 N. Highland Ave., Memphis, TN, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am.



Interment will be at David's Cemetery Chapel, 4600 Mad River Rd, Dayton, Ohio, on July 21, 2023. Visitation 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Service at 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: LeBonheur Children's Hospital, Foundation Department, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN, 38174-1817. Or American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Bennett family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Memphis Funeral Home - Poplar

5599 Poplar Ave

Memphis, TN

38119

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/memphis-tn/memphis-funeral-home/2230?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral