BENNETT, Barry



61 passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022. With his friend Susan Buell and Hospice Nurse Brad at his bedside. He is preceded in death by parents John and Betty Bennett (Oswald). Survived by sister Terry Nehr (John) and daughter Lilly Russi and step daughter Emily Russi, including aunts and cousins. Barry worked for Brown CNC Machining, in Miamisburg for 16 years. Barry loved to watch NASCAR. Memorial service at The Gathering, 8911 Yankee St, Centerville on Saturday, January 28th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution made to West Carrollton EMS Services, 300 E. Central Ave, West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. Care entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel.

