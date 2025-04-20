Bennett, Betty



Betty F. Bennett, age 91, of Englewood, passed away on April 18, 2025. She was born to the late Ralph & Clara (Merwine) Rinehart, in Mt. Gilead, Ohio on December 23, 1933. Betty loved her family more than anything. Betty is survived by her Daughter: Gail (Doug) Kelly; Grandchildren: Amy (Andy) Hoover, Robert Kelly, Kyle Bennett, & Kayle (Lance) Zink; Greatgrandchildren: Alaina Hoover & Gabe Kelly, and Corbin, Layla, & Case Zink; Sister-In-Laws: Nancy Bauman & Paulette Rinehart; Special Girls: Debbie, Sandy, Connie, & Janie; along with family members, & friends. She is preceded in death by her Husband: Charles Bennett; Son: Larry Bennett; & Siblings Eileen Ghent & Gaines Rinehart. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood) Interment at Clayton Cemetery will follow. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9:00 am until the time of service. Memorial donations may be made to Englewood United Methodist Church or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com



