BENNETT, Ricky

BENNETT, Jr., Ricky M.
Ricky M. Bennett, Jr., age 30, passed away on Wed., Mar 23, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Tues., Apr. 5, 2022, 12:00 pm at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. John E. Kidd,
officiating. The family will
receive relatives and friends Tuesday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Funeral Home Information
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral