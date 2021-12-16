BENNETT, Tony C.



Tony C. Bennett was born on February 22, 1961, in Middletown, Ohio, to Toby and Janice Bennett. Tony passed away on December 7, 2021, at the age of 60. He is survived by his son,



Tony (Chanisha) Bennett, Jr.; two brothers Mark Bennett and Todd (Shanea) Bennett; two grandchildren Taneya and Trystan Bennett; one nephew Jaden Bennett; and one special daughter Maya Hackney; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 11am until time of service 12pm at United Missionary Baptist Church, 719 18th Ave., Middletown, Ohio, Rev. Gregory Tyus, Pastor. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial



Chapel, Middletown, OH.

