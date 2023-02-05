BENNETT, Virginia A.



Age 89, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born on May 26, 1933, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Howard and Irma (McFarland) Littleton. Virginia was a member of First Lutheran Church and Young Women's Mission. She enjoyed reading, traveling and playing bridge with her friends. Virginia attended Wittenberg University, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Survivors include her four children, Lisa (Steve) Sheets, Ken Bennett, James (Chrissy) Bennett and Beth (Gary) Stapleton; eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Steven, Angel, Drew, Dayna, Thomas, Glen and Kara; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Bennett in 2004; and her three beloved dogs, Merlin, Macey, and Foxy. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023, from 1-2 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Virginia's life will begin at 2 pm in the funeral home, with Pastor Chaz Stapleton officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at:



