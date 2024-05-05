Bennington, Norma "Helen"



BENNINGTON, Norma "Helen", age 96, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2024 at her residence. Helen attended Bloom Freewill Baptist Church for several years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Oscar L.; brother, Charles B. Hunley; and sisters, Delhia Davis, Irma Queen, and Betty Porter. Helen is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Christopher & K. Gail Bennington; sister, Carol Kegley; many nieces, nephews and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Jeffrey Queen officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.



