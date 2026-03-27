Benny Mikes

Mikes, Benny Lew



Benny Lew Mikes, age 86, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at his home. He was born January 13, 1940, in Wetzel County, West Virginia, son of the late Chandos Eugene and Sarah Lucille Adams Mikes. Benny was a 1957 graduate of Byesville High School and served his country with the 101st Army Airbourne Division, Ft. Campbell, Kentucky from 1959 to 1963. Benny retired from the Ohio State Highway Patrol after 33 years of highly decorated service. He was a member of the East Union United Methodist Church, the East Union Sportsman's Club and East Union Coffee Club. Benny loved animals, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Family was the center of his life and he especially cherished time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was liked and respected by everyone he met. Benny will be missed.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Jean Pierce Mikes, who died in 1981; a son, Thomas Mikes and a daughter, Cheri L. McMasters.



Surviving are his wife, Linda Irene Ricer Spence Mikes, whom he married, August 17, 1986; his children, Stephen R. (Melissa) Mikes of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Gloria J. Worthington of Dixon, Tennessee, Lea R. Mikes of Caldwell, Brian (Liza) Spence of Jerusalem and Carson Dean (Teresa) Spence of Lewisville; his brothers, Gary Eugene (Amy) Mikes of Byesville, Billy Raymond Mikes of Byesville, Robert Lee Mikes of Indian Lakes and Richard Frederick Mikes of Dalton; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Cremation has been observed and services will be private. McVay-Perkins Funeral Home, 416 East Street, Caldwell is caring for the family. An online guestbook may be signed at www.mcvay-perkins.com.



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