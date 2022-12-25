BENTON, Clara Pauline "Polly"



West Union, SC, Clara Pauline (Polly) Benton, 101, of West Union, SC, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Cottingham Hospice House. Polly was blessed with a long life shared with a loving family and many friends. She loved telling stories of her wonderful and interesting life.



Polly was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 29, 1921. She was the only child of Master Sergeant Wiley Brown and Stella Ferguson Brown. She is survived by her three children: Wylie Lipchik and husband Joseph of West Union, SC, Peggy Kennedy of Springfield, OH, and Christopher Benton and his wife, Kathy, of Red Lodge, MT. She also has surviving grandchildren: William Silver, Karina Silver, Abbey Yancy, Alicia Lowe, Kelsea Jacobs, and Hannah Benton. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren: Clark Silver, Christian Silver, Jade Silver, Peyton Silver, Shawn Kennedy, Xavier Lowe, Shala Lowe, Marcus Lowe, Rhett Jacobs, and Piper Jacobs; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson: Patrick Kennedy.



Polly worked for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) in Dayton, OH, for almost 30 years as a professional stenographer and even flew on planes to take dictation for a couple of the astronauts. She worked on the first space shuttle as well, and personally knew Neil Armstrong and John Glenn. She was in the hometown parade in Wapakoneta, OH, celebrating Neil Armstrong's first walk on the moon. Polly was also proud to the know the country western stars, Little Big Town. She lived in Hardy, AR for many years where Phillip grew up and knew him personally. She was proud to be invited backstage at their concert in Greenville, SC, and had her picture taken with them when she was 98 years old!!!



Polly and Herman Benton met at Ft. Thomas Army Base, Ft. Thomas, KY, and were married in 1941 until he passed in 2003 at the age of 86. She was supportive throughout the marriage with his work at WPAFB as a government contracting inspector, and New Carlisle, OH, Masons, Lion's Club, and various bowling leagues where he taught bowling, and his many other endeavors.



After they both retired from WPAFB, they moved to Hardy, AR, where they had a successful second career selling antiques at their own Mr. Christopher Shop. They moved to South Carolina in 2002. They loved travel, playing solitaire, rummy, and crossword puzzles.



Polly was adventurous, an example was chasing poisonous snakes with a lawn mower and a shovel!



All her children and grandchildren appreciated her strong, tenacious opinions! Quite a legacy!



She had a wonderful, full life enjoying exercising at Curves, playing golf, bowling, and driving her yellow Volkswagen Bug with the long eyelashes until 96 years old. Polly was known for her ornery sense of humor, which will be missed by family and friends. God Bless you, Mom and dear friend! Your children were always so proud of you and Dad.



Polly and Herman will be buried in New Carlisle Cemetery, New Carlisle, OH, along with their son-in-law: Dale Kennedy; and grandson: Patrick Kennedy, at a later date, to be announced.



The family requests that memorials be made to Agape Hospice, 145 Thomas Green Blvd., Suite 209, Clemson, SC 29631.

