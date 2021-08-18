BENTON, Joann



87, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 16, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Roy A. and



Alta May (Baker) Knotts.



Joann enjoyed all types of sports especially watching the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State and all her grandchildren's activities. She liked to do word searches and collected angels. Joann loved being with her family and cherished time spent with them. She will be greatly missed.



Joann is survived by her children: John (Dennis Perri) Benton, Stephen (Kathryn) Benton, Richard (Karen) Benton, Susan (Steven) Vanzant, Michelle (Charles Gifford) Wheeler; honorary daughter Angela Routzahn Runyon; siblings: Marvin Knotts and Donald (Elsie) Knotts; 12 grandchildren: Joe (Stephanie) VanHoose, Carrie (Dan) Hartley, Andy (Robin) Wheeler, Stacy (Kenny) Slusher, Aaron (Emily) Wheeler, Jessica (Jeremy)



Messina, Nick (Hannah) Benton, Ashley (Zach Massie) Vanzant, Audrey Vanzant, Josh, Jacob and Joe Gifford, and 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, Vernon E. Benton; a sister, Eulah Shaffer and a granddaughter, MacKenzee Hartley.



A celebration of life will be held Monday, August 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 22nd from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



