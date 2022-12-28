BENZ, Thomas Jeffrey "Tom"



67, of Urbana passed away on December 24, 2022, in Ohio State Wexner Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.



He was born November 7, 1955, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Bill and Frankie (Jarrell) Benz. Tom married the love of his life Anita McDonald on November 19, 1977, in the New Carlisle United Methodist Church.



He was a graduate from Northwestern high school class of 1973. He then graduated with a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 1977. Tom worked as a Funeral Director and Embalmer for many years. He was a salesman for Bass-Mollett Funeral Supply for 30 plus years. He was a member of the Ohio Funeral Directors association and Ohio Embalmers Association.



Tom loved classic cars and was a member of Cadillac/ Lasalle club. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.



He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Anita Benz; his son Geoff Benz; his grandchildren Rylie, Sydnie and Maverick Benz, his brothers, Steve (Chris) Benz and Roger (Debbie) Benz; as well as several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



A gathering of friends and family will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the funeral home, with Rev. Mimi Ault officiating.



Burial will follow Terre Haute cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's memory to Lawnview Child & Family School, 2200 S US HWY 68, Urbana, Ohio, 43078.



Services are entrusted to VERNON FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com