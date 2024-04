Berenson, Sarah Elizabeth



age 37, formerly of Oakwood passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Funeral services will be organized by Routsong and St. Albert the Great's Catholic Church. Mass will be held Thursday April 11th at St. Alberts the Great's (104 W Dorothy Ln Dayton, OH 45429). For Full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com



