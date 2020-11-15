BERG, Berthold



It is with great sadness our family announces the death of Berthold Berg.



Berthold Berg, Ph.D. passed away on October 9, 2020, in Centerville, Ohio. He was born on December 6, 1946, in Bünde, Germany.



Dr. Berg was the son of Martin Berg and Editha Berg and the older brother of Roland Berg. He was a loving father to Leah Brough (Andrew Brough), Opa to Hannah and Norah Brough, husband to Dalma Grandjean, and stepfather to Aniko Grandjean (Scott Burley), Cybele Grandjean (Robert Spica), and Opa to Finn Burley, Ellis and László Spica.



Dr. Berg was passionate about his profession. He was a professor at the University of Dayton in the psychology department in the 70s and 80s. He then focused his time and energy on creating therapy tools, including "The Changing Family Game", that were used by psychologists and school counselors across the country. In his private practice, he worked with countless adults and children. Dr. Berthold Berg will be missed on the golf course as well. He was often found at Community Golf Course in Kettering, Ohio.



"When I come to the end of the road



And the sun has set for me



I want no rites in a gloom filled room



Why cry for a soul set free?"



'Let Me Go'



Christina Rossetti



