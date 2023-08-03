Berk Sr., Robert Lee



Robert L. Berk Sr., 87 years old passed away Monday July 31, 2023. Robert (Bob) was born on February 12th, 1936 and was a long-term resident of Dayton, Ohio. He was a loving Father, Grandfather, Great Grandpa and Brother. He was preceded in death by his wife Gay Sonya, Father Russell L. Berk, Mother Mildred Berk. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Lorenz, Sons Timothy L. Berk, Russell L. Berk, Robert L. Berk Jr. and wife Richael. Sister Patricia Monnin, Daniel and Mike. Grandchildren, Ashley Rose and husband Nathan, Ariana Berk, Garrett Berk and wife Christine, Jennifer Hoffman and husband James, Alysha Bailey and Amanda, Zachery Berk and wife, Michael Wright and 11 Great Grandchildren.



Bob was in the grocery business and was the owner/operator of Russ' Market until he retired in 2014. He was an avid baseball fan of the Cincinnati Reds and a long-time season ticket holder of UD Basketball. He also enjoyed gardening, chatting with his neighbors and taking pictures.



Services will be held Monday, August 7th, this will be a private ceremony for Family only at the Woodland Cemetery Chapel. After the ceremony, the family would like to welcome friends and family to a celebration of life at Geez Restaurant, Far Hills Avenue at 3:00pm. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



