Berner, Dorothy L.



of Washington Township passed away on April 24, 2024. Dottie was the daughter of Elsie and Clair D. Lerch of Sidney, Ohio. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert M. Berner. Dottie is survived by her son and daughter in law, Robert B. and Laura K. Berner; daughter and son in law Christopher E. and Elizabeth (Berner) Moore; and her grandsons Robert M. Berner II (and fiancé Megan Goheen), and Conor E. Moore. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Jo Rouhier, and her nieces Randi Jones and Nancy Mowery, and their families. After graduating from Sidney High School in 1944, Dottie enrolled in Ohio Wesleyan University, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan in 1948 with a degree in accounting and moved to Dayton. In addition to being a great mother and grandmother, Dottie was active in the Dayton community. She is the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Lutheran Social Services (now Graceworks Lutheran Services), and President of the Dayton Woman's Club. She also served as President of the Progressive Mother's Alumnae Club, the Kappa Alpha Theta Dayton Alumnae Chapter, and the Dayton City Panhellenic Association. Dottie was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church and Sycamore Creek Country Club. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. in Woodland Cemetery's Historic Tiffany Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409. Pastor Stephan Becker of St. John's Lutheran Church will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church (141 S. Ludlow St., Dayton, Ohio 45402), The Woodland Arboretum Foundation, Graceworks Lutheran Services, or Hospice of Dayton. Finally, Dottie's family expresses their appreciation to the staff at Bethany Village/Woodview Unit for their wonderful care for Dottie, and to Hospice of Dayton for their support during her final days. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhomecom



