BERNER, Philip I.



Philip I. Berner passed away on March 20th, 2020. A private family gathering was held at that time due to COVID-19



restrictions. Philip's wife of 55 years, Donna; his daughters, Susan Berner and Tracy (Jay) Wagner; and his sister, Mary Anna (Herb) Conley are hosting a visitation and a Memorial service for those wishing to honor and celebrate Philip's life. Please join the family on the one-year anniversary of Philip's passing, Saturday, March 20th, 2021, at the Reverie, SouthBrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342. The visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by an 11:30 a.m. service with Pastor Ryan Massey presiding. Current COVID-19 precautions will be in effect at the church. The family



requests any Memorial contributions be donated in Philip's name to Kettering Cancer Center or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Additional information on Philip's life can be viewed in his original obituary at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

