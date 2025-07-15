BERNHARDT, Patsy Jean



Age 94, of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, July 11, 2025 at Westover Retirement Community. She was born on June 28, 1931 in Marion, North Carolina, the daughter of William Eck and Sallie (Pyatt) Cooper. Patsy married Robert H. Bernhardt on September 4, 1954 in Hamilton. She was a mother and a homemaker. Patsy was long time member of First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She is survived by her children: Lisa Kay Bernhardt, Deer Park, WA and Mark W. (Susan) Bernhardt, The Villages, FL, her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Cooper, Nebo, N.C., and grandson, Evan Mark Bernhardt, Indianapolis, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert on August 27, 2017, and was the last of 10 children. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 18, 2025 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Mark Finfrock officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, 225 Ludlow St., Hamilton, Ohio, 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



