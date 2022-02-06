Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

BERNOTAT, Beverly

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BERNOTAT, Beverly S.

Age 79, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was born in

Madison, WI, to the late Stella (Pomanowski) and Frank Koch. She was a member of the Liederkranz German Club in Dayton. In addition to her

parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Kurt Bernotat; her brother, Douglas Koch; and many other family members, loved ones, and

beloved pets. Beverly is survived by 4 loving daughters,

Pamela Exline, Christina Palmer, Erica (John Phillips)

Exline-Elliott, and Katrina (Jeff) Koper; 3 grandchildren,

Lauren Elliott, Ethan and Ella Worrell, and Isabella Koper; her niece, Kari Koch and her nephew, Peter Koch (and their

mother, Carlijn Koch). A Private Graveside Service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
KELLER, Sophia
3
BERINGER, William
4
CLARK, Gail
5
SOLAZZO, Dominic
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top