Francis Gerard "Frank" Berns 91, of Spring Valley, Ohio, passed away on October 14, 2020. He was born in Clayton County, near Garber, Iowa, on October 3, 1929, the son of Laurence and Helen (Dillon) Berns.



Francis served his country with honor in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War.



He was married to Phyllis (Roth) in Cuba City, Wisconsin. They recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.



Francis worked for National Cash Register (NCR) for 40 years. He was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Centerville, Ohio, and a member of the parish Mens Club. He was a charter member of Knights of Columbus Council 14504 and a charter member of Knights of Columbus Assembly 3056.



Like his namesake St. Francis of Assisi, he lived his life devoted to Christianity, loved nature, spoke softly and lived a humble and charitable life.



Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Diane (James) Babcock of Nipomo, CA; sons, Loras Berns of Wilmington, OH, and Steven Berns of Kettering, OH; two brothers, Daniel



(Helen) Berns of Keyesville, WI, and David Berns of Milton, WI; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Francis was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Fischer and his brother, Larry Berns of Elkader, IA.



Friends and family are welcome to a viewing at St. Francis of Assisi from 5:00 to 6:30 PM on October 23. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 AM on October 24 at St. Francis of Assisi.



