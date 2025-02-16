Berry, Barbara

Berry (Tibbetts), Barbara A.



Barbara A. Berry, 86, of Springfield, passed away February 10, 2025, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born December 25, 1938, in Springfield, the daughter of Cassius Robyn and Mildred (Thompson) Tibbetts. Mrs. Berry was a member of Fifth Lutheran Church, the Eastern Star Neal Chapter and the Ohio Lyric Theater. She had been employed at Drug Castle. Survivors include two sons; Thomas J. (Cynthia) Berry and Christopher Berry, four grandchildren; Joshua Berry, David (Abby) Berry, Heather (Bobby) Taylor and Kayleigh (Joshua) Silva-Holley, two great grandchildren; Zane Berry and Miguel Silva-Holley and best friends for many years; Pat and Adrian Bowen. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; Thomas Henry Berry, September 9, 2015, her twin brother; Robyn Tibbetts and her parents. No services are planned at his time, Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



