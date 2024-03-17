Berry (Powell), Dorothy S.



Berry, Dorothy Stella, 100, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 7, 2024. She was born September 29, 1923 in Barberton, Ohio, the daughter of John Hedge and Etta Mae (Forsythe) Powell. She was the youngest of seven siblings, all deceased. She attended Springfield High School and was a member of First Christian Church. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities, working in her flower garden, and sending cards to friends and family. Dorothy was the co-owner of the Three Gables Restaurant in Springfield and worked at several retail stores, including Wren's Department Store and Shalimar's Beauty Salon, retiring at 81 years old. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Donald Berry; two children, Robert (Linda) Ware and Darlyne (Terry) Holzworth; four grandchildren, Monica (Jim) Brown, Wendy (John) Parrish, Tim (Lisa) Ware and Todd (Christy) Holzworth; six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank all the staff and workers at Wooded Glen and Community Mercy Hospice who loved and cared for her for the past 2 1/2 years. Dorothy requests that memorial contributions be made to the Springfield Animal Welfare League, 6330 Willow Rd., Springfield, OH 45502. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com