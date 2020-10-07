BERRY, Frederick Elton Age 72 of Dayton, Ohio, and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Oaks of West Kettering Care Center in Kettering, Ohio. He was a retired thirty-two year employee of General Motors Corporation. Frederick was born January 14, 1948, in Georgetown, Ohio, the son of the late Virgil Glen and Marjorie Alice (Jefferson) Berry. Mr. Berry is survived by two sons Frederick Berry of Springboro, Ohio, and Devon Berry and wife Danya of Dayton, Ohio; one daughter Quinnlan Berry of Dayton, Ohio; two grandchildren Journey and Mason Berry; one sister Joyce Turner of Dayton, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Cahall Funeral Home, 204 W. State St., Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Theron Taylor and Terry Berry will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. 11:00 A.M. Saturday. Inurnment will follow the Memorial Service at the Red Oak Cemetery in Red Oak, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

