BERRY, John W. "Jack"



John W. "Jack" Berry, 58, of Seven Mile, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his home. He was born February 28, 1962, in Middletown to parents James and Susan



(Miller) Berry. Jack was a heavy equipment operator working for Shamrock Materials in Trenton for 30 years and at Cohen in Hamilton for 4 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife, Marcia K. (Waltz) Berry; son, Jamie



Berry; daughter, Julie Berry; three grandchildren, Julius, Journie and Juliana; siblings, David (Kim) Berry, Rick (Kim)



Berry, Dennis Berry, Toni (Harvey) Trent, Diana Slamka and Barbara (Dave) Johnson; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. A memorial service will be Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 11:00 am at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), with



Pastor Tim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Facial coverings and social distancing required. The service will be streamed live on the funeral home's YouTube page at 11:00 am. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

