Berry, Lillie Juanita



Lillie Juanita (Crady) Berry of Tipp City passed away Sunday, April 6, 2025. Juanita was born December 12, 1927 in Jefferson County, Kentucky to the late Richard Thomas Crady and Nellie (Beeler) Crady. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years Charles Russell, son Robert, and daughter-in-law P.J. Berry. Also preceding her in death were her sisters Martha Wrasse, Dortha Berry, Joyce Quick, and brother Louis Crady.



Juanita is survived by two sons, Charles (Joan), David, and daughter-in-law Kathy Berry. She has eight grandchildren, Kevin and Ryan (Donna), Brenden (Amy), Chelsie (Adam), Tyler (Lani), Brogan (Pat), Matthew (Megan) and Jay (Megan). She was a loving great-grandmother to 14: Brayden and Lily Berry, William and Cole Berry, Keegan and Breanna Berry, Maeve and Cormac Maloney, Luca Berry, Mila and Romaio Magnarelli, Russell, Addy and Grant Berry.



For over 30 years, Juanita worked side-by-side with Russ as they owned and operated Coffey's Body Shop and Towing Service in Dayton. She was an active participant in her sons' activities, serving as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts and with the local PTA. She was always involved in her sons' sporting events, beginning at Dayton View Little League, whether it be keeping score, running the concession stand, spearheading fund raisers, or just being heard in the stands. Sports activities, mainly games (baseball and basketball) that involved family members, but extending to NASCAR races, remained a focus throughout her life. She was an avid University of Dayton Flyers basketball fan. Juanita and Russ were very active in the Dayton Buckeye Model A Ford Club and both loved country music. She also volunteered many hours at local hospitals in the maternity ward comforting premature babies.



Juanita never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her dearly and those who had the privilege of knowing her.



Visitation, followed by a funeral service, will be on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main Street, Tipp City Ohio 45371. Juanita will be laid to rest in Louisville Ky. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.



