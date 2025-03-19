Berry-Lorenz, Carolyn

Berry-Lorenz (Brodrick), Carolyn Sue



Carolyn left this life March 10, 2025 with all the joys of a wonderful life-full and complete with her husband, John M. Lorenz. While living in California, she completed her MBA at the University of California, Irvine. She was a Real Estate Broker specializing in medical buildings, leasing and designing space for doctors and hospitals.



Carolyn was born April 2, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Everett and Justine Brodrick. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband.



She leaves behind to cherish great and loving memories her sister, Nancy A. Brodrick, who resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Carolyn will be buried along side her beloved husband in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery, Clinton, Iowa.



She will be missed by all who loved her.



