Berry, Shawn M. "Snake"



Berry, Shawn 53 of Germantown/West Carrollton Oh. went home on 2/18/25.



He was survived by his loving wife Tracy Berry, son Mason Berry, stepson Kyle Hysinger, his mother Barbara Berry, brother Darren Berry and more.



He was preceded in death by his father William Berry (12/27/2024).



Shawn was passionate about lots of things in life but nothing more than his dogs Adolph and Eva, his family and friends, his bike, and cooking for those he loved.



