Bertolo, Rosalind "Roz"



Age 64, passed away peacefully in her home on December 6, with her loving husband of 43 years by her side. Born December 3, 1960, in Wichita Falls, Texas, Rosalind was the daughter of the late Colonel Arthur and Alma Ryan. She was preceded in death by her brother, Art. Rosalind is survived by her devoted husband, Steve; children, Jessica (Jason), Martin (Winter), and Melissa (Doug); six beloved grandchildren, Hayley, Aidan, Leo, Liam, Iliana, and Luisa; and brothers, Eric (Michelle) and Paul (Stephanie) Ryan. She is also remembered fondly by many extended family members and dear friends. Rosalind earned her B.S. in Materials Science from Wright State University before going on to complete her MBA later in her life. She believed deeply in the power of knowledge and lifelong learning, always seeking to expand her understanding of the world. A voracious reader, Rosalind was always found with a book in her hand. In both her personal and professional life, Rosalind was known for her strong character and unwavering personal values. She had a career in public service with both Montgomery County and the city of Dayton and was a passionate advocate for water resources. She found joy in good food, travel, and cherished moments spent with family and friends, and loved hosting gatherings that brought people together. Rosalind's legacy of love, integrity, passion for life, and beautiful smile will live on in all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH. A Reception will follow the services for family and friends to share memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Dayton or the American Cancer Society in memory of Rosalind. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.routsong.com



