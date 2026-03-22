Bethany Neidenthal

Neidenthal (Rogers), Bethany LeAnn "Beth"



Bethany LeAnn Rogers



November 4, 1961 – December 11, 2025



Bethany LeAnn Rogers, 64, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Kobacker Hospice House, Columbus, Ohio.



Bethany descends from a long line of strong women which served her well when battling her cancer. Bethany lived a life filled with creativity, curiosity, and a deep love for the people around her. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, hiking, and exploring new places. She treasured every family vacation and gathering. Time spent with loved ones was always her favorite.



She was active in her community and the groups that meant a lot to her. Bethany was a member of Long Road CrossFit and the Daughters of the American Revolution, and she was a former member of the Champaign County Preservation Alliance, where she enjoyed helping preserve local history. She attended Urbana United Methodist Church.



Bethany was a delightful adult as she also was as a child. She spent part of her summers visiting her grandparents' at their farms close to the town of Madison, Indiana. She reveled in the rural lifestyle and was taught to do many of the things her grandmothers' just took for granted. She loved the baby chicks and baby pigs. She was a genuine tomboy. Her brothers and cousins saw to that. Her older brother, Mike, and one of his farmer friends, introduced her to keeping honey bees. Her father introduced her to photography and that interest led her to earn a Bachelor's Degree of the Arts from The Ohio State University in 1984. Her professional career spanned over forty years as she freelanced in graphic design and pursued several different graphic art forms. Bethany last worked for Citicom Print in Columbus.



Bethany married Gary Neidenthal fourteen years ago and the two of them created, in a beautiful clearing in deep woods, a little bit of the rural life Beth remembered. Around the decks of the house were native and cultivated shrubs and flowers. Large, flat, creek rock collected from the streams near her grandparents' homes made the path leading to the house. She kept honey bees for several years. She had chickens and gathered eggs. She picked her own berries and made jams and jellies. She sold these wares at summer farmer's markets. Many feeders were erected to attract different birds. And one year, just one, they decided to tap the maple trees to make maple syrup.



Beth was charitable to others, a kind and considerate neighbor with a healthful, helpful view of life. Beth and Gary were dedicated CrossFit enthusiasts. Members of the CrossFit community were actively involved in visiting and supporting Beth as she took her last journey. The family is sincerely grateful.



Bethany is preceded in death by her mother, Wanda (Lindsay) Rogers.



She leaves to mourn her loss, her husband Gary Neidenthal, Mechanicsburg, OH, two sons, Nathaniel Greene (Allison), Upper Arlington, OH, and Adam Greene (Sonja) Washington, DC, and three grandchildren, Wyatt Greene, Lily Greene, and Henry Greene. Also surviving are her father Lynn Rogers (Darlene), Dayton, OH, and two brothers; Jeff Rogers (Becky) Medway, OH, and Michael Rogers (Julie), St. Paris, OH; three nephews, one niece, three great nephews plus one great niece and many cousins. Also surviving are Gary's daughter Lindsay Payne (Clint), and his two sons Brian Neidenthal (Cate) and Brent Neidenthal (Michelle Nowakowski) plus Gary's seven grandchildren. She was an endearing grandmother to the grandchildren. Also surviving are Gary's two brothers: Wallace Neidenthal (Betsy) and Randall (Annie)



Funeral services were held December 18, 2025, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Pastor Christopher Dinnell officiated. Her nephews were her pallbearers. She is laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.



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