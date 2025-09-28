Betty Banks

Banks, Betty D.



Betty D. Banks, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at the home of her daughter surrounded by her loving family. Betty is survived by her daughter, Patricia Reynolds, grandchildren Jennifer Reynolds (Kellie Day) and Jeff Reynolds, and sister Brenda Brewer, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Betty was born on January 28, 1931, to Cora and Merida Brewer. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years Roy C. Banks, her parents, sisters Barbara (Wilson) Taulbee, Beatrice Pombles, and brother Bernie Brewer.



Thank you to all that visited Betty during her last months of life. She truly appreciated it and loved everyone. Special thank you to Hospice of Southwest Ohio for your compassion, kindness, and care that you gave to "Ms. Betty." Extra special thank you to her RN Case Manager Jennifer and aide Kim for being so amazing.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 1st from 5 pm to 8 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, Ohio 45042. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, October 2nd at 12 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Jaylene Brewer officiating. Interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio at 7625 Camargo Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45243 or to her daughter to assist with funeral expenses at 216 Lee Dr. Monroe, Ohio 45050.



