Betty Dearing

Dearing, Betty Lou



Betty Lou Dearing, age 86, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Friday, January 2, 2026. Funeral Service 12 pm Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am- 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



