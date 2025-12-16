Betty Lewis

Lewis (Berry), Betty Marie



Betty Marie Lewis, 80, of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully surrounded by her girls on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at The Village at the Greene.



Born in Dayton on October 27, 1945, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Ruth (Day) Berry. Betty retired from Sheffield Measurements and Eastman Kodak, and was a long time member of Mt. Zion Church.



Betty is survived by her daughters, Angela (Leonard) Hemmerich and Shelley (Barry) Swallows; grandchildren, Nicole (Jeremy) Bailey, Katherine (John-Mark) Mocas, and Kasey (Nick) Sorensen; and great-grandchildren, Hunter & Stella Bailey, Tristan Mocas, and Maverick Sorensen.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Lewis, in 2010; her brothers, Stanley and Derald Berry; her sister, Martha Jenks; her sister-in-law, LaVone Berry; and her brother-in-law, Harry Jenks.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at The Village of the Greene for their loving care.



A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, December 17, at McColaugh Funeral Home in Xenia, with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery officiated by Rev. Larry Stroble.



