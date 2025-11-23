Betty Manley

Manley, Betty Carol



Betty Carol Manley, 76, of Park Layne, passed away on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. She was born December 8, 1948, in Edmonton, KY, the daughter of the late Alfred and Bonita Caffee. Betty was a devoted 52-year member of Medway Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and reading. Betty was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Kenneth Manley; sons Edward (Teresa) Manley and James Manley; brother Edward Caffee; grandson Alyjah Manley; special cousin Sue Kelsey; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Betty is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Phil, Elmer, Alfred, and Danny. Visitation will be held Monday, November 24, 2025, from 4-6pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The funeral to honor Betty will be held Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 10:00am at Medway Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





