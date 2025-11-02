Betty Wickline

Wickline, Betty L.



Betty L. Wickline, 91 of Springfield, Ohio passed October 28, 2025. She has been a resident of Oakwood Village for the past five years. Born January 27, 1934, in Belle Center, Ohio, Betty tirelessly assisted her siblings on the Curtis farm and fondly remembered her life on the farmstead. She was the gentle, spirited seventh of eight children born to Millie (Cooper) and Jesse Curtis. Betty was a 1952 graduate of Belle Center High School. After attending training at Community Hospital School of Nursing, she met and married Charles Edward (Eddie) Wickline and settled in Springfield, Ohio.



She is a former member of Wings of Love Crusades and a member of The Gathering in Columbus, Ohio. She was employed at the IOOF Home and the offices of Drs. David Smith and William Beasley.



Betty is survived by son, Chuck (Julie Turner); granddaughter, Lauren (Allan) Demarest; and grandson, Charles David (Nicole). Also, surviving is a bonus granddaughter, Jodie (Josh) Plummer; great-grandchildren, Ava, Sophia, Sagan, Ezrin, Abigail, Liam; and sister, Shirley (Bruce) McIntosh. Special friends include Dotty VanKirk and Valerie Zinsmeister of Columbus, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews, known as the "Curtice Clan," whom she cherished deeply. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed; brothers, Jesse, Neil, Larry, Harold; and sisters, Dorothy Kinnear and Katherine Shick.



Betty's faith was paramount in her life, and she never met a stranger. Those who knew her will remember her infectious smile, overwhelmingly kind heart, her deep-rooted faith in God, and her unwavering commitment to spreading love and kindness to everyone she encountered. She had the rare gift of accepting others for who and what they were, leaving a lasting impact on all who crossed her path. Betty blessed fellow residents at Oakwood Village with her smile and caring nature. Special thanks to beloved staff members at Oakwood Village who took care of her every need.



Friends and family will gather at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield, Ohio, at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 4th, before a service at noon. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network at https://acscan.donordrive.com/campaigns/JT



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com