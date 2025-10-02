Betty Williams

WILLIAMS, Betty R.



Williams, Betty R., 95, of Springfield, passed away September 30, 2025, in her home. She was born March 9, 1930, in Madison County, Ohio, the daughter of James and Sally (Keebler) Stidham. Betty worked as a nutritionist for the Ohio Masonic Home for 16 years, retiring in 1995. She was an avid bowler for many years. Survivors include one daughter, Deborah Wilson; seven grandchildren, Jamie Wilson, Shane Wilson, Lee Wilson, Sandra (Jimmie) Moody, Michael Williams, Melissa Sherman and Shane Rickard and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond in 1997; a son, Richard Williams, seven siblings, Nora, Thelma, Lorene, James Jr., Herbert, William and Madge and a grandson, Eddie. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUENRAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Burial will follow in South Solon Cemetery.



