Betty Wydman

Wydman, Betty Sue



age 96, of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully on March 13, 2026. She was born August 5, 1929 in Washington DC to the late Arthur and Elizabeth Clark, and at a young age moved with her family to Cincinnati, Ohio where they lived for many years and made many dear friends. She graduated from Withrow High School and attended the University of Cincinnati, where she earned a bachelor's degree and became a life-long member of her beloved Kappa Alpha Theta fraternity for women. While attending Withrow HS and UC, Betty Sue met her future husband, Perry B. Wydman, whom she married on November 30, 1951. Together they settled in Oakwood, Ohio where she raised their family of four children. Later in life she started a new career as a travel agent, working for Marks Travel Service, where she met many lifelong friends. She spent her final years among friends at One Lincoln Park in Kettering. Betty Sue lived a robust life, centered around family, service, and her church, the Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she was a longtime member. She was passionate about the Arts and served on the Dayton Philharmonic Volunteers Association for many years. Betty Sue loved to travel, and throughout her life she was able to travel extensively, including trips through Europe and Africa. She loved her dogs, gardening, cooking, and was an avid sports fan, especially her beloved Cincinnati Reds. But more than anything Betty Sue treasured time with family and was never happier than when the family gathered together for holidays and lovingly prepared family dinners. Her love, laughter and gracious spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Betty Sue was preceded in death by her parents, and by her brothers, Arthur and Thomas Clark. She is survived by her children, Mark Wydman, Amy (Don) Frost, Lisa (Don) Snapp, and Chris (Becky) Wydman, along with nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, extended family members, and a lifetime of friends. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5pm on Sunday, June 7, 2026 at Miami Valley Hunt and Polo Club, 2465 Keystone Dr. Kettering, OH 45439. A private inurnment service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church.



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