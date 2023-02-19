BETZ, Kent Alan



Age 62, of North Port, Florida, left to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. He was born on July 22, 1960, to Benton Betz and Barbra (Betz) Coon. Kent graduated from Trotwood Madison Class of 1978. He is survived by Tracy Betz; 2 daughters Kelli (William Rust) Betz and Krista (Andrew) Puterbaugh; grandchildren Emma, Judson, Jacob, Autumn; loving mother-in-law Peggy Jay; sisters Pam (Betz) Jenning, Judi (Betz) Brodbeck; brother Jeff Betz and many other loving family members and dear friends. Services will be Sunday, 3-5pm February 26, 2023, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

